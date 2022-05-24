Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Sells $394,015.05 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE L traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.87. 18,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,583. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

