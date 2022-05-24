LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.03) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.84) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.52) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 287.88 ($3.62).

LMP opened at GBX 249.40 ($3.14) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 264.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 267.03. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 226.32 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.61). The company has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

