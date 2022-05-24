Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Director Rock Soffer Sells 7,500 Shares

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) Director Rock Soffer sold 7,500 shares of Longeveron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $60,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 684,351 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,869.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rock Soffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Rock Soffer sold 8,000 shares of Longeveron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $62,240.00.

Shares of Longeveron stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $7.52. 122,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of -2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. Longeveron Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Longeveron ( NASDAQ:LGVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 1,341.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Longeveron Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Longeveron in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Longeveron by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longeveron by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

