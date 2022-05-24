Lonking Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $1.35 (OTCMKTS:LKHLY)

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 1.3519 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS LKHLY opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. Lonking has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

About Lonking

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

