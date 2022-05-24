Lonking Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $1.35 (OTCMKTS:LKHLY)

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 1.3519 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
OTCMKTS LKHLY opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. Lonking has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $13.83.
About Lonking (Get Rating)
