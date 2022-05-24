Lords Group Trading PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.26 (LON:LORD)

Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON LORD opened at GBX 86.28 ($1.09) on Tuesday. Lords Group Trading has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 148 ($1.86).
Lords Group Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)
