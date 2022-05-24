Lords Group Trading PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.26 (LON:LORD)

Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON LORD opened at GBX 86.28 ($1.09) on Tuesday. Lords Group Trading has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 148 ($1.86).

Get Lords Group Trading alerts:

Lords Group Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Heating and Plumbing. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.