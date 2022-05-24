LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $132.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($914.89) to €900.00 ($957.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €815.00 ($867.02) to €830.00 ($882.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($723.40) to €700.00 ($744.68) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €780.00 ($829.79) to €790.00 ($840.43) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander started coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.00.

LVMUY opened at $119.21 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $113.26 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.12.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

