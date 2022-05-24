LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Director Lawrence L. Gray Purchases 2,260 Shares

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $25,153.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of LXP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,471. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
