LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Director Lawrence L. Gray Purchases 2,260 Shares

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $25,153.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LXP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,471. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

