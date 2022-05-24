LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Director Richard Frary Purchases 10,000 Shares

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,985.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE LXP traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 72,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,471. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 55,925 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 602,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 514,559 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 859.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 355,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 318,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

