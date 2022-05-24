LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust. It focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments. The company’s industrial portfolio includes acquisitions, development projects and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. LXP Industrial Trust, formerly known as Lexington Realty Trust, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at $808,963.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.