Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Given New $12.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 183.02% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.
LYEL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. 44,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,579. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99. Lyell Immunopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $26,745,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth about $157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.
About Lyell Immunopharma (Get Rating)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
