Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “mkt perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.