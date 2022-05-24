Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LYRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -1.10. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harlan Waksal purchased 236,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $999,996.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,996.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc acquired 2,369,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,855,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,969.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,728,944 shares of company stock valued at $11,518,465. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

