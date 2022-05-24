MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Alexandra Goodfellow Purchases 7,000 Shares

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Alexandra Goodfellow bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.55 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,829.00 ($32,502.84).

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.59.

Get MA Financial Group alerts:

About MA Financial Group (Get Rating)

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MA Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MA Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.