MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Charles R. Bland Sells 6,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
MTSI stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.19. 222,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,564. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.02. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
