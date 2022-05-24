MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Charles R. Bland Sells 6,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MTSI stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.19. 222,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,564. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.02. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $3,869,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

