Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) vs. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Head to Head Contrast

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $167.43, suggesting a potential upside of 159.70%. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,080.56%. Given Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -116.51% -87.47% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -50.41% -45.10%

Volatility and Risk

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$241.85 million ($14.65) -4.42 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.89 million ($2.06) -0.70

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also develops MGL-3745, a backup compound to resmetirom. It has research, development, and commercialization agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors. Its development programs also comprise Sapacitabine, a novel nucleoside analog that is orally available prodrug of CNDAC, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and seliciclib, a CDK inhibitor that is in Phase 2 investigator-sponsored trials (IST) for Cushing's disease, as well as in Phase 1/2 IST for the treatment for advanced rheumatoid arthritis. The company has a clinical collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to clinically evaluate the safety and efficacy of three cyclacel medicines in patients with hematological malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemias, acute myeloid leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and other advanced leukemias. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.