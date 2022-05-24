Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given New $2.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGTA. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

Shares of MGTA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 15,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,449. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.24.

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 531,984 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 5,359,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 489,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 406.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 191,986 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

