Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ: MGIC):

5/19/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

5/12/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

5/3/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/27/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

4/20/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

4/13/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

4/6/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

3/31/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Magic Software Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,688. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $806.27 million, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.28. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 389,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 127,907 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 512,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 52,004 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 57,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 41,728 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 39,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

