Man Group (EMG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Man Group (LON: EMG):

5/24/2022 – Man Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.78) price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Man Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/23/2022 – Man Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 255 ($3.21) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Man Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/9/2022 – Man Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 255 ($3.21) price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Man Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 301 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Man Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/14/2022 – Man Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 301 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Man Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

4/8/2022 – Man Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.52) to GBX 295 ($3.71). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Man Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 277 ($3.49) to GBX 301 ($3.79). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 249.10 ($3.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 234.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 219.11. Man Group Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 174.40 ($2.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 249.30 ($3.14).

Get Man Group Limited alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

In related news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($34,541.34).

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.