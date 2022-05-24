Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.78) price objective on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EMG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.21) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 285.33 ($3.59).

EMG stock opened at GBX 247.80 ($3.12) on Tuesday. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 174.40 ($2.19) and a one year high of GBX 249.10 ($3.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 234.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 219.11. The firm has a market cap of £3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.16.

In other news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($34,541.34).

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

