Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EMG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.52) to GBX 295 ($3.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.21) target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 285.33 ($3.59).

Get Man Group alerts:

EMG opened at GBX 247.80 ($3.12) on Tuesday. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174.40 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 249.10 ($3.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 219.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16.

In other news, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($34,541.34).

Man Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.