Man Group’s (EMG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.21) price target on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.52) to GBX 295 ($3.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 283.67 ($3.57).

LON EMG opened at GBX 246.40 ($3.10) on Monday. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 174.40 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 248.30 ($3.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The company has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 234.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 219.11.

In related news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($34,541.34).

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

