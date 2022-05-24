Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Director Acquires $10,800.00 in Stock

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) Director Michael Jackson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Michael Jackson purchased 2,000 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,720.00.

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Manhattan Bridge Capital ( NASDAQ:LOAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is presently 116.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blooom Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 36,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.