Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of MN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.13. 400,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,184. The stock has a market cap of $223.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. Manning & Napier has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 255.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 243.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

