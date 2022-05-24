Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Shares of Manning & Napier stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.13. 400,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,184. The stock has a market cap of $223.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Manning & Napier by 37.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 299,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 81,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Manning & Napier by 45.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Manning & Napier by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Manning & Napier by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Manning & Napier by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

