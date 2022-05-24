Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Shares of Manning & Napier stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.13. 400,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,184. The stock has a market cap of $223.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.
About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)
Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
