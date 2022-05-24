Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $83.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a current ratio of 40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 4.65.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,738,000 after buying an additional 247,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,975,000 after acquiring an additional 141,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,555,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

