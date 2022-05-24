Mark Tueffers Sells 1,909 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,909 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $54,883.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Tueffers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Mark Tueffers sold 91 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $2,615.34.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Mark Tueffers sold 3,200 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $93,152.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $231.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.13.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FSBW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

