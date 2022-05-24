Mark W. Sopp Buys 1,050 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,478. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 9,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

