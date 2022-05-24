Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Marqeta stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of -17.69.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444,638 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855,275 shares during the period. Visa Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,389,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

