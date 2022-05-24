MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.17 Million

Equities analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $194.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.56 million and the highest is $196.40 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $155.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $684.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $681.77 million to $686.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $744.65 million, with estimates ranging from $723.30 million to $766.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCFT. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

MCFT opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth $194,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 37.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 11,370.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

