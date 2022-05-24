MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.88. 67,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,678. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $394.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.88. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $31.15.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth about $35,438,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,235,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth about $19,031,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

