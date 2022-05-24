Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Director Jason Krikorian Sells 868,407 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Krikorian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matterport alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $4,083,885.00.

Shares of Matterport stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,767,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,112,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares in the last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $102,274,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $71,819,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.