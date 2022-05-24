Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) to post sales of $29.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $29.98 million. Matterport reported sales of $29.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year sales of $126.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $129.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $174.72 million, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $189.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTTR opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Matterport has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

