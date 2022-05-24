Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.52–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.23 million.Matterport also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MTTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Get Matterport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. 5,767,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,112,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $4,083,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,433,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,728,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.