Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.52–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.23 million.Matterport also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Matterport has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

