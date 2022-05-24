Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 million-$30.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.00 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.52–$0.47 EPS.
NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $37.60.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.
About Matterport (Get Rating)
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
