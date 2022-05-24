Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is a digital infrastructure provider, with diversified operations across Cryptocurrency Mining and Digital Asset Management. It operates principally in the USA and Australia. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., formerly known as Wize Pharma Inc., is based in SYDNEY. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MIGI stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $177.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 406,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 70,851 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

