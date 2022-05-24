McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Sells $115,010.00 in Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $115,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MGRC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,345. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $91.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $145.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,814,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,556,000 after acquiring an additional 435,375 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,373,000 after acquiring an additional 65,223 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 676,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 237,177 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after acquiring an additional 37,471 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

