McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MGRC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 43,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $91.37.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $145.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $115,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

