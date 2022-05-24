Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

MPW has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,075,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,785. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,635,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,246,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,483,000 after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 580,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 332,771 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

