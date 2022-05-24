Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.15. 4,075,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,635,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,246,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,483,000 after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 580,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 332,771 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.