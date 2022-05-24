MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.

MediciNova ( NASDAQ:MNOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MediciNova by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MediciNova by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MediciNova by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MediciNova by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67,114 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

