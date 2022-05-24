Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE MDT opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.49. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,609,000 after purchasing an additional 339,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

