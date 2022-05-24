MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.95.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total transaction of C$327,521.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at C$30,794.17. Also, Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 86,500 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$1,591,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,242 shares in the company, valued at C$4,622,852.80. Insiders sold 480,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,524 in the last ninety days.

MEG opened at C$20.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.35. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.85 and a 52 week high of C$22.45.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

