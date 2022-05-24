Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 783.33 ($9.86).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.07) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.07) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.44) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

In other Meggitt news, insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.46), for a total transaction of £505,855.36 ($636,536.25). Also, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.50), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($82,606.33). Insiders sold a total of 84,935 shares of company stock valued at $64,085,617 over the last ninety days.

Shares of MGGT opened at GBX 777.20 ($9.78) on Tuesday. Meggitt has a 52-week low of GBX 392.40 ($4.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 846 ($10.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 769.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 752.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.40.

Meggitt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.