MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target Cut to $3.00

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

MEIP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. 148,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,193. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.28. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. Research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 36.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

