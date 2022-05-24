MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.28. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 476,251 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $903,000. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.