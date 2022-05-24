Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

MCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:MCG traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. 5,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,925. The company has a market capitalization of $454.14 million and a P/E ratio of -4.76. Membership Collective Group has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 1,577.30% and a negative net margin of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $192.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $1,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at about $622,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

