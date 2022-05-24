Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE MEI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 266,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.08. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,867,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 109,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

