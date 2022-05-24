Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

MEI stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,265. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

