MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.87 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 40,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in MFA Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in MFA Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

About MFA Financial (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

